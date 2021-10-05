Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Shares Up 1.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 1,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

