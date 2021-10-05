Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 4.9%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 23,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,039,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

