Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of NESRF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 10,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.