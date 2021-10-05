Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $168.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

