Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. 44,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

