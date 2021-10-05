NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.32

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $109.34, with a volume of 1369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,186.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in NovoCure by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in NovoCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

