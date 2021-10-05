NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 775,719 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get NOW alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $929.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NOW by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NOW by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NOW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.