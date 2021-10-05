Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $664,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 146,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

