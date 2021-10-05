Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.19

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 3118279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Nutrien by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.