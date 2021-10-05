Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $24.81

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $24.16. Nuvalent shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 24 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.