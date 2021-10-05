Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. 3,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

