Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years.

NYSE NAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 181,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

