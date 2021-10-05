Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ JCO remained flat at $$8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

