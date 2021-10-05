Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,337. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

