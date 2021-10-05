Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,337. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.