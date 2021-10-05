Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

