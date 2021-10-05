Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JMM stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

