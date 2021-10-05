Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NMI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,452. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

