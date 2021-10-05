Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 31,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

