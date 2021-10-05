Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $15.69.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

