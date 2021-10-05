Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 5,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

