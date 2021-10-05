Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.