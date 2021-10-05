Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NQP remained flat at $$14.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
