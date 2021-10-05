Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NQP remained flat at $$14.80 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

