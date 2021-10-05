Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:NIM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 76,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

