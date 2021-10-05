Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years.

NYSE NXQ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 30,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

