Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

NXP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $18.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

