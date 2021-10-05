Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NPV traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

