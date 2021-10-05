O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.
Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 1,302,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.