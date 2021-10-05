O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 1,302,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at about $3,436,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

