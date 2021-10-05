Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OSH opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.45.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

