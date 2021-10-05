Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.10.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

OAS stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

