Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.70

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 13.70 and last traded at 13.87, with a volume of 3489 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.07.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 17.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

