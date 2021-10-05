Oddz Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and $1.29 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00106854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00139294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,768.21 or 0.99990942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.56 or 0.06719664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.