Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00004500 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $69,834.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,605.98 or 0.99726690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00056535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005561 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001960 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.01 or 0.00521785 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

