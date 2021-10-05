OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.11

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 176572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

