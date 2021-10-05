Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 4.7%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.23. 2,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,194 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.