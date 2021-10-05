Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.70

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 10569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

