Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $1,073,671.59 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,073,671.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

