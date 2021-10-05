Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.92

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.92 and last traded at $161.04, with a volume of 5572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

