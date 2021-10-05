Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

