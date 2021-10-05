Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Up 5.7%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 3,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 226,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.