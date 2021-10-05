Ontology (ONT) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $761.40 million and $115.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00049955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.23 or 0.00485529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015518 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

