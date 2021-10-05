OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $54.85 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

