OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.52

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.83 ($0.17). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,016,035 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.14. The firm has a market cap of £50.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

