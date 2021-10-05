OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

OPRX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

