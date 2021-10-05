OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 14,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.
OPRX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $89.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
