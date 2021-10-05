OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.91 and last traded at $81.91. Approximately 1,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 697.00 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,676 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

