OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.91 and last traded at $81.91. Approximately 1,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 697.00 and a beta of 0.66.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,676 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
