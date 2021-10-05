Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

