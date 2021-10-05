Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Up 6.2%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 7,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 734,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $698.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.