OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,825 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of OrganiGram worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in OrganiGram by 52.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 503,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

