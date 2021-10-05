Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 34.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $984,240.45 and $63,952.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00104135 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

