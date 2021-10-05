Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

