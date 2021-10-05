Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.14 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.64 or 0.00017192 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $263.41 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.